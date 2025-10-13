The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Will Solfiac's avatar
Will Solfiac
1d

"Whereas most of the public, and even many historians, think of the causes of modern economic growth – the beginnings of the Industrial Revolution – as being rooted in material factors, like conquest, colonialism, or coal, Mokyr tirelessly argued that it was rooted in ideas"

I find it fascinating that several decades ago the 'ideas' view of change would have been the view of most of the public, while materialism would have been more common among academics. Whereas now it's the reverse. The result of a partially understood Marxism which has become conventional wisdom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ruth Fisher's avatar
Ruth Fisher
1d

Joel Mokyr has been extremely inspirational in my research and understanding of science and technology in world history. I couldn't be more thrilled to hear he won the Nobel.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Works in Progress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture