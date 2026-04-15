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MK
2d

Informative piece, but I wish the author mentioned health risks (if any) for the woman undergoing IVF. I get people undergo IVF because they're focused on the baby, but it is their body on the line, too.

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nb
2d

Do either of these writers have anything to say about female sperm and suppression of this basic biological fact? With the rise of IVF and millennials on the whole entering child-rearing age, who will be brave enough to talk about female-female pregnancies and the much higher chance of pregnancies by female inseminators than men (only 27% of whom create even momentarily viable sperm, often DOA or soon-to-be upon release; but 100% of women create sperm and robust, healthy swimmers, almost as if they are the original humans prior to the genetic event of the creation of males)? What about freezing sperm from females? What about a more successful round of IVF with this sperm? What about life partners who choose to have children with each other but don't know that they easily could? What about the fact that close to 50% of people today being borne of female-female sexual encounters, even during centuries of intense misogyny and suppression of homosexuality?

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