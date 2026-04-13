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RenOS
15h

I worry that explanations like these are the technocrats' version of, say, left-wing social science on power dynamics. Just a bit too neat & tidy, appealing to all the author's priors. I say this, of course, as someone with a lot of technocratic sympathies myself.

If I compare the view that normal people have of their railway system across different countries I've been to, and my own impression of riding it, there is a very obvious through-line: Public disorder and crime. The details of the technocratic railway management of course matter for financial reasons, but even highly inefficiently managed railway will generally be well-liked if you can ride the train without being assaulted by piss smell, accosted by beggars, or in the worst case, literally assaulted. Contrariwise in high-crime countries, public transport suffers no matter how well you may manage the company internally.

That's not to mean that managing it well is pointless; But Japan's railway is uniquely pleasant at least partially due to the countrie's astonishingly low crime rate and low tolerance for disorderly conduct of any kind.

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