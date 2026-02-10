The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Barron's avatar
Michael Barron
2d

Good article, thanks. I can tell you from my perspective frailty is a massive problem in the growing population of elderly patients. As a primary care physician, I am astounded at the number of patients I have that can barely get up out of a chair. This level of weakness increases falls, makes them vulnerable to back pain and other joint pain, and is certainly associated with cognitive decline. Unfortunately, it is very difficult to get them to take even minimal action to reverse this process by lifting weights. They get sick with life-threatening injuries and illnesses, go in the hospital, and we save them over and over again. But at each step, they are getting weaker and weaker. Lifespan-increasing, healthspan-no.

Reply
Share
Brian's avatar
Brian
3d

A minor quibble, lobsters are not insects, or particularly closely related to them. They are crustaceans.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Works in Progress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture