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Matt Ball's avatar
Matt Ball
3d

TY! I've never understood why discovering the structure of DNA was "the" thing, when figuring out what genes are made of and the language they use is so much more important. Marketing / self-promotion, IMO.

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John Woods's avatar
John Woods
3d

Thank you for this article. It amazes me that so much effort was required to identify DNA. Reminds me of the efforts to prove that the Earth rotated around the Sun, rather than the other way around. Fortunately no one was arrested and taken to the torture chamber underneath the Vatican to be shown the instruments of torture which would be used if he contradicted one sentence in the Old Testament.

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