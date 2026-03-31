The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

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rahul razdan's avatar
rahul razdan
24m

Unfortunate title, but I very much enjoyed the article. congratulations.

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Jessica Hibbard's avatar
Jessica Hibbard
6h

I am shocked to see a headline like this, especially right now, and especially when the metaphor isn’t explained in the context of the article.

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