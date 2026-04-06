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John's avatar
John
17h

Wonderful. Instant was all I knew of coffee long ago - I found this fascinating. Thank you.

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TRADE CRAFTERS's avatar
TRADE CRAFTERS
9h

There’s something satisfying about a problem that refuses to yield quickly. Instant coffee looks simple at the surface, but underneath it’s decades of trial, failure, and small refinements stacking on top of each other.

It feels a lot like watching a market build a real move. From the outside, people only see the breakout. What they miss is the long stretch before it, where nothing quite works, where every attempt is slightly off, where progress is almost invisible.

Most ideas die in that phase. Not because they’re wrong, but because they’re incomplete. The ones that survive are usually the result of someone staying with the problem longer than expected, making incremental adjustments until the thing finally holds together.

And when it does, it suddenly looks obvious. As if it was always meant to work that way.

But anyone who’s spent time in a chart knows better. The clean move at the end is just the visible part. The real work happened in the messy middle, where nothing quite tasted right yet.

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