Manav
9h

> In other areas of our lives, this assumption would seem obviously wrong. For example, the cumulative harm model applied to alcohol would say that drinking a glass of wine once a day for a hundred days is equivalent to drinking one hundred glasses of wine in a single day. Or that a jogger who ran a mile a day for a month was putting her body under greater strain than one who ran a marathon in a day. We recognise that the human body is capable of repairing damage and stress done to it over time.

This is a false, harmful equivalence. None of the parallels you suggest involve *directly mutating your DNA*! There is *no* safe radiation level, and Linear No Threshold is accurate!

The problem, as you suggest elsewhere in your great piece, is ALARA, which chases marginal (but real!) improvements at massive cost.

John Woods
10h

It is not only nuclear power that is affected by these obscenely expensive requirements. The lower Thames tunnel cost over £400 million before a spade entered the ground. There must be a gang of bureaucrats out there somewhere making a living requiring Bat Tunnels on the motorways and filtration systems on nuclear developments that reduce our exposure to less danger than eating a banana. Time this entire level of scrutiny was checked.

