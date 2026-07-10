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The Works in Progress Newsletter

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Abacus's avatar
Abacus
2d

Well written article, but I'm baffled by the decision to produce maps in which land is coloured blue and water green - the direct opposite of the convention used by every other map in existence. This really threw me when I first saw the Boston map (though I'm sure anyone familiar with the geography of the city would interpret it correctly immediately)

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Jack Devanney's avatar
Jack Devanney
3d

Nice job. Do you have the Boston map for Singapore?

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