Yaw
It was a great book, but it felt a little rushed and missed some aspects.

1) For example, one reason why Botswana'a manufacturing never took off is also due to South Africa's nationalist policies (even after apartheid) blocked out Botswana manufacturing with weaponizing rules in the SADC trade union.

In botswana, at the capital Gaborone, they had a Hyundai plant in the 1990s and it was successfully exporting tariff free cars to South Africa during the Mandela period. But many politicians, trade unions, and other interest groups in South africa did not like the competition, and wanted foreign factories to just come to South Africa.

Under Thebo Mbeki, South Africa insisted in SADC that the Botswanan cars didn't meet the "rules of origin" (the requirement that a certain percentage of a product must be manufactured locally to qualify for free trade).

South Africa aggressively applied steep tariffs and trade restrictions on the cars coming out of Botswana. Unable to access its primary consumer market, the Botswana Hyundai plant collapsed and was liquidated in 2000. Almost overnight, Botswana's auto manufacturing industry was wiped out.

Here's some reads on this if you care:

https://www.namibian.com.na/peugeot-is-namibia-industrialising/?hl=en-US#:~:text=Botswana%20tried%20this%2025%20years,was%20both%20cheap%20and%20reliable.

https://www.sundaystandard.info/botswanaocos-rand-5-2-billion-subsidy-to-the-south-african-automobile-industry/?hl=en-US#:~:text=Exports%20of%20automobiles%20became%20very,exports%20came%20to%20an%20end.

2) Also just a note, in the book Studwell mentions both Arab and European slavery. European slavery took 12.5M mainly from West, Central West Africa, and Mozambique, but Arab and North African slavery from the Trans-Sahelian, Red Sea, and Indian Ocean trade took millions of slaves as well from 6th to 19th century. So its much more than 12.5M slaves taken. He also mentioned how the lack of population density formed Africa's own domestic slave trade since people were more valuable than land.

3) I think he should have focused more chapters on the failures of manufacturing in african countries. Because almost all of them have very interesting attempts of industrialization in certain sectors that didnt pan out. It's a great book, but i didnt think it was as good as How Asia Works.

I write about the separate economic and geopolitcal histories of different african countries if anyone is interested. Here's me talking about Nigeria after the civil war:

https://yawboadu.substack.com/p/how-a-war-torn-country-became-a-petrostate?r=garki

SP's avatar
SP
East Asian model was in large part dependent on the US running large and persistent trade deficits for security and ideological reasons. The US opened up its market to Japan and then South Korea while both countries largely remained closed off to American products. In return, these countries, basically no longer had an independent foreign policy.

In the 1950s, US leaders made this choice knowing full well all the costs and benefits. By 1990s, a different generation of US elite truly believed in free trade as an end rather than just seeing it as a tool to be used. So China got to export to the US for another 2-3 decades without much issue.

But in 2026, US is no longer willing/able to absorb the world's surplus. China wants to export not import. Their leaders have seen the effects of deindustrialization on US and Europe and don't want to repeat the same mistakes. Their leaders are not ideological free traders. I don't think African manufacturing thesis is going to work out.

