Proteins: Weird blobs that do important things

Episode two of Hard Drugs explores the world of proteins
Saloni Dattani
and
Jacob Trefethen
Sep 03, 2025
Transcript

This episode kicks off a mini-series on proteins, drug development and AI. Saloni and Jacob explore the world of proteins, including how proteins fold into complex shapes, why that complexity matters and how crowded and dynamic the inside of a cell really is; and they exchange surprising statistics about proteins.

Hard Drugs is a new podcast from Works in Progress and Open Philanthropy about medical innovation presented by Saloni Dattani and Jacob Trefethen.

You can watch or listen on YouTube, Spotify, or Apple Podcasts.

Saloni’s substack newsletter: https://www.scientificdiscovery.dev

Jacob’s blog:

https://blog.jacobtrefethen.com

