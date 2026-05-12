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Lauren Thomas's avatar
Lauren Thomas
1d

My aunt died of pancreatic cancer in January of 2024 after about 18 months with it. I'm sad that another few years might have saved her, but I'm happy that this will happen to a lot fewer families in the future. This is what clinical trial abundance means - fewer deaths like hers.

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halvorz
11h

That figure's a little off, it's showing Y64 forming a covalent bond with the drug, which it does not. There's some other questionable details in the structure also. This looks like it was generated by AI? Not sure I'm a fan of having AI revise scientific figures -it does look pretty, but the original figure is fine IMO.

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