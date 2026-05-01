Applications for the third Invisible College close in one week, on Friday 8th May.

Invisible College students, 2025

Invisible College is a residential seminar in a Cambridge college, run by the Works in Progress team and hosted from 17-22 August 2026. Our aim is to give our students a serious introduction to important ideas, and to put them in touch with other unusually thoughtful and ambitious people their age.

During the week, attendees will take part in lectures, lightning talks, and group work on some of the topics that matter most to us from spatial economics and the Industrial Revolution to scientific fraud:

Stuart Ritchie will explain how science is broken by fraud, bias, and hype, how to spot them, and how to make science work again.

Tim Leunig will explain why dense cities are often the most productive: division of labour, transport and infrastructure, and why urban containment can be so costly.

Anton Howes will explain how England went from being a European laggard in 1550 to by far the world’s leader 150 years later.

Jenny Read will explain why robotic dexterity matters, why it’s so difficult to achieve, and give an overview of the newest research.

Matt Clifford will explain how to future-proof your career against artificial intelligence.

Laura Ryan will make the case that scientific progress is driven by scientific institutions.

and much more!

We’ll also host dinner and drinks, and social activities including a pub quiz, a barbecue, and punting down the river. It is free to attend, including food and accommodation. To attend, you must be aged 18–22 in August. You do not need to be a current university student: the main requirement is that you are curious, intellectually serious, and eager to learn.

To apply, simply fill out this very short application form.

If you have any questions, check our FAQs, and feel free to email me (Ben Southwood) at bswud@stripe.com. Applications close on Friday 8th May.

We look forward to hearing from you!

Apply now