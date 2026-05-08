The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

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Joshua Templeton's avatar
Joshua Templeton
20h

I love reading through the ideas you're looking to commission, and there are several I'm eagerly waiting to read. It would be great if you could periodically update the old lists with links to the published pieces, and maybe share some insight into why the other ideas were abandoned

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Luc-Olivier Erard's avatar
Luc-Olivier Erard
2h

This list is very enticing — I’m really looking forward to reading some of these future articles!

I’d also be curious to get an outside perspective on the Swiss industrial system and how it evolves compared to other industrial economies.

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