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Ujjval Vyas's avatar
Ujjval Vyas
8h

This is just a terrible post and disappointing for this organization. It lacks both any significant knowledge of the history of architecture as well as the many very interesting works for all kind of churches in the last 50 years. Sadly, this reads like a piece by a follower of the invented Hindu cult that is putting up most of these facilities. Often enough with highly questionable labor practices. It would be like a Mormon or B’hai believer covertly writing that there places of worship were superior.

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Doug's avatar
Doug
9h

At the time it was built, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Lilburn, Georgia, was the largest Hindu temple outside of India.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/BAPS_Shri_Swaminarayan_Mandir_Atlanta

https://www.baps.org/Global-Network/North-America/Atlanta.aspx

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