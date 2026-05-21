This article appeared in Issue 23 of Works in Progress magazine, which print subscribers received last month. Issue 24 will be released early next month. Not yet a subscriber? You can sign up for the magazine here.

In the twentieth century, Christian and Jewish religious architecture was reshaped by modernism. Most new churches and synagogues today are built in modern styles; almost no new Gothic cathedrals have been built since the nineteenth century. Hindu architecture did not undergo the same process. Temple architecture is governed by ancient canons known as the Shilpa Shastras, which define the classical style of Hindu temple architecture. In the twentieth century, many Hindu communities continued to aspire to this style, while sometimes using modern materials for reasons of cost. As these communities have become more prosperous, they have tended to adhere to the these Shastras even more closely: modern affluence has enabled a more faithful embodiment of architectural tradition rather than a departure from it. Today, these monumental projects form the world’s foremost living tradition of masonry architecture, united to vast global supply chains and great feats of logistics and engineering.

To understand the Hindu temple, one must invert the modern conception of a public building. A temple is not an auditorium designed primarily for the convenience of a human audience: it is a residence of God, who is manifested on Earth through a consecrated image (mūrti) accommodated in the temple. Within Hindu theology, the sacred image is not a statue, but God’s living presence, which the architecture of the temple is designed to revere. Its scale, masonry, and ornamentation collectively aim at creating a residence befitting the majesty of God, while generating the peace and tranquility associated with the divine.

Temple architecture normally follows rules set out in the Shastras, architectural treatises composed between the fifth and fifteenth centuries. The Shastras function both as artistic guidelines and rigorous algorithms. The measurements of the temple’s components, from the height of the plinth to the curve of the shikara (the tower or spire), are calculated to correspond to the geometries of certain constellations.

The Shastras also rigorously govern construction methods. The basic structure of most large modern buildings is a steel or reinforced concrete frame: if stone is present at all, it is merely a surface cladding. In Hindu temples, by contrast, the structure is still formed of massive load-bearing stones. While steel is sometimes introduced in foundations and structural cores to meet modern seismic standards, the governing structural logic remains resolutely premodern. Stability is achieved through the compressive strength of stone and through complex interlocking jointing systems, including mortise-and-tenon-like connections.

This approach prioritizes longevity over speed. Steel frames are strong, but they often succumb to corrosion over time. This is one reason why many office buildings have a design working life of 50 years, after which they are sometimes replaced. Load-bearing masonry is slow to build, but it is extraordinarily durable. Temples built today could stand for thousands of years, vanishing only when their stones are worn away by the wind and the rain.

Perhaps the most striking innovation in recent temple architecture is the labor model. The construction of a modern temple can be a complex hybrid of high-tech manufacturing, hereditary craftsmanship, and devotional volunteerism. Stone is sourced from quarries around the world, especially Tuscany, Bulgaria and Rajasthan. It is shipped to workshops in India, where intricate carving is executed by professionals. These artisans often come from lineages of stone carvers who have preserved these skills for centuries.

The carved stones are then shipped to the construction site, a massive logistical puzzle involving tens of thousands of numbered pieces. Their assembly operates on a unique collaborative model: the more technical work is generally executed by professionals, but other tasks are performed by a host of volunteers. The construction process itself is often viewed as a form of worship: tools are sanctified and prayers mark critical stages, ensuring the sacred character of the temple is maintained throughout its creation. This integration of hereditary skill with devotional energy creates a site that can feel less like a construction zone and more like a festival.

Here are seven examples of this living tradition. They are particularly impressive buildings, but they are not fundamentally exceptional: smaller and simpler temples in the same style are being built today in thousands of towns and villages across India.

1. Shri Swaminarayan Akshardham

Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India

Construction: 1979–1992

Courtesy of Shri Swaminarayan Akshardham, Gandhinagar, India.

The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham in Gandhinagar is a pivotal building in modern Hindu architecture. Constructed over a period of 13 years, it is built from 6,000 tons of pink sandstone from Rajasthan, chosen for its durability and aesthetic warmth. Standing 108 feet tall, 240 feet long, and 131 feet wide, the structure is a complex assembly of 97 intricately carved pillars, 17 domes, 220 stone beams, and 256 statues representing the breadth of the Hindu spiritual pantheon.



The interior layout is designed to facilitate the dissemination of knowledge. The upper floor gallery houses a comprehensive series of paintings illustrating the biography of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, a visual text that makes his life and philosophy accessible. The lower floor serves as a repository for historical relics – personal objects used by Swaminarayan and preserved by his followers.

2. BAPS Hindu Mandir

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Construction: 2019–2024

Courtesy of BAPS Hindu Mandir, Abu Dhabi.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi is the first traditional Hindu stone temple in the Middle East (‘mandir’ means ‘temple’ in Hindi). Built on land gifted by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the temple was constructed using pink sandstone from Rajasthan for the exterior and Italian marble for the interiors. The temple features seven towering shikharas (spires), housing seven revered deities from across India, as well as representing the seven emirates of the UAE. Upon entering, visitors encounter streams representing the holy rivers Ganga and Yamuna, while a beam of light symbolizes the mythological Saraswati River.

Construction in the desert environment presented specific engineering challenges. The temple is the first traditional Hindu temple to undergo complete digital modeling and seismic simulation to ensure resilience against local geological conditions. The foundation utilizes a concrete pour reinforced with fly ash to reduce its carbon footprint.

Inside, 402 uniquely carved marble pillars support the structure, which includes a ‘Dome of Harmony’ depicting the five elements of nature and a central ‘Dome of Peace’. A notable feature is the stone-carving symbolism. While Hindu narratives adorn the exterior, to reinforce the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (‘the world is one family’), the carvings also depict moral stories from Arabian, Mayan, Greek, and other ancient civilizations.

3. BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

London, United Kingdom

Construction: 1992–1995

Courtesy of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London.

Popularly known in Britain as the ‘Neasden Temple’, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir was the first traditional Hindu stone temple in Europe. Constructed in less than three years, the temple required five thousand tonnes of Italian Carrara marble and Bulgarian limestone. The limestone was specifically selected for its density and durability to withstand London’s damp climate and urban pollution. The stone was shipped to India for carving, after which over 26,300 pieces were shipped to London. The specific architectural layout corresponds to the Revati Nakshatra, a lunar constellation in Hindu astrology, ensuring the design aligns with precise spatial and auspicious parameters.

The foundation itself marked a complex engineering event. At the time, it was one of the largest single concrete pours in the UK, creating a massive raft capable of supporting the immense load of the stone superstructure. The project was financed entirely by the local community through grassroots efforts, including sponsored walks and aluminum can recycling campaigns. Over 3,000 local volunteers worked on the construction itself. Beyond its function as a place of worship, the complex regularly hosts school visits and features exhibitions on Hinduism and community outreach programs. Visitors have included royalty and prime ministers.

4. Swaminarayan Akshardham

New Delhi, India

Construction: 2000–2005

Courtesy of Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Delhi.

Dedicated to Bhagwan Swaminarayan, BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham is a significant example of contemporary traditional stonework. Rising 141 feet, spanning 356 feet in length and 316 feet in width, the temple was completed in five years through a collaboration of 11,000 artisans and 8,000 volunteers. More than 300 million volunteer hours went into making the complex. The temple was originally envisioned by Yogiji Maharaj (1892–1971) as a temple on the banks of the sacred River Yamuna, and completed under the leadership of his successor, Pramukh Swami Maharaj (1921–2016).

The structure rests upon the Gajendra Peeth, a three thousand ton plinth featuring 148 sculpted elephants. These depict storied elephants from various texts and pay homage to the foundational support of the animal kingdom.

Above them rises the temple’s intricately carved outer wall, the largest such wall built in India in eight centuries. It depicts animals like lions and elephants, followed by floral motifs, culminating in a layer adorned with various sculptures of deities and sages. The temple itself incorporates 20,000 statues across its 234 pillars and nine ornate domes. The pillars and ceilings depict various incidents and virtues from the life of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. The complex extends beyond the sanctuary to include educational facilities, featuring exhibitions, a cultural boat ride, and a multimedia water show depicting events from the Upanishads, some of the central Hindu religious texts.

5. Pramukh Swami Maharaj Smruti Mandir

Sarangpur, Gujarat, India

Construction: 2018–2023

Courtesy of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Smruti Mandir, Sarangpur, India.

The Pramukh Swami Maharaj Smruti Mandir represents a specific category of Hindu temple architecture known as a Smruti Mandir, or memorial shrine. Located in Sarangpur, this temple marks the cremation site of Pramukh Swami Maharaj (1921–2016), a significant figure in modern Hinduism who oversaw the construction of more than 1,200 temples, including the Akshardham complexes. Within Hindu traditions, sites associated with the final rites of enlightened spiritual leaders and virtuous figures are sacred spaces.

The temple is constructed entirely from pristine white Makrana marble, the celebrated Rajasthan stone used in the Taj Mahal. It features a single central dome and detailed carvings that illustrate the narrative of the guru’s life and global travels. The temple functions as a canopy over the specific site of the funeral rites. The original cremation spot has been preserved in its raw state within a transparent casing alongside the ashes, allowing visitors to view the ground directly. The current spiritual head, Mahant Swami Maharaj, inaugurated the temple with the stated objectives of fostering peace, faith, and the fulfillment of personal wishes.

6. BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

Chino Hills, California, United States

Construction: 2004–2012

Courtesy of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Chino Hills, CA.

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills presents a specific engineering application: reconciling the rigidity of traditional stone architecture with the safety requirements of a high-risk seismic zone. Located in the San Bernardino region, an area known for frequent tectonic activity, this structure is the first traditional Hindu temple designed with a base-isolation system. The exterior features pink sandstone from Rajasthan; the interior uses white Italian marble from Carrara.

To protect this brittle stone assembly from ground motion, the structure rests on a system of 40 base isolators – consisting of steel plates stacked with a viscous liquid – which mechanically separate the upper temple from its foundation. This mechanism is designed to allow the heavy edifice to shift laterally during an earthquake, effectively enabling it to ‘float’ independently of the ground. Engineers and architects refer to this configuration as the ‘floating mandir’.

Courtesy of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Chino Hills, CA.

The project required navigating complex regulatory and height restrictions. Temple representatives engaged with local officials and residents to explain the cultural and religious significance of the traditional spires to secure approval. Beyond the temple itself, the complex includes a cultural center, which houses a museum dedicated to the history and details of Hindu architecture. The site operates largely on solar energy, merging traditional aesthetics with modern ecological standards.

7. Birla Mandir

Kolkata, West Bengal, India

Construction: 1970–1996

Wikimedia Commons.

The Birla Mandir in Kolkata was sponsored by the industrialist Birla family, whose name it bears. The construction took 26 years. While the temple is consecrated to the Hindu deities Lord Krishna and his consort Radha, the complex also houses shrines for other major deities including Shiva, Durga, and Shakti.

Constructed from white marble and cream-colored sandstone, the edifice reflects a synthesis of regional aesthetics. It draws primary inspiration from the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar while incorporating elements of Rajasthani architecture and modern styling. The design principles are rooted in the Brihat Samhita, an ancient Sanskrit text that outlines precise standards for temple architecture and iconography. Standing 160 feet tall on a raised platform – a classical feature intended to separate the sacred space from the street – the structure is a defining landmark of the Kolkata cityscape.

The temple’s interior and exterior are notable for their didactic ornamentation. Intricate carvings depict pictorial narratives from Hindu philosophy and scenes from scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita. The project sustained a hired workforce of artisans from the city of Muzaffarpur in Bihar for over two decades, playing a crucial role in preserving traditional masonry skills.

Tilak Parekh is a researcher of religion and anthropology at the University of Cambridge.