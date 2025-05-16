The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ted's avatar
Ted
9h

Great article. Interesting info about Coit and the distillery cows. Where was ‘Coomes Alley’?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Melmoth Wanderer's avatar
Melmoth Wanderer
8h

A seminal article (allusion intended) about the struggle amongst Science, Belief, and Motherhood. Another consideration is the conflict between two tribes of American Capitalism: the native, industrial one (Colt), and the immigrant "retail" one (Strauss). Lurking in the background is a notion that through Science a woman need not be tied to her baby for more than a brief time.

Breast milk as Politics

Semen is so much simpler.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Works in Progress
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture