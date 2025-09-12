The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Ralph Stefan Weir
1d

Great read! And reassuring to learn that the lazy instinct to start over with something simple is actually the wise and effective thing

Carter Williams
2d

I had Forrester as a professor. I don't think he ever said the forecast outcome was correct. No student was taught to believe the output of the modeling technique is precise. The purpose of the models is to understand scenarios and non linear systems. It is notable the MIT students that took his courses went on to create the technology that avoided the worst case of the forecast. Which was really the purpose, to train the minds to make the world better. I believe at the time he said you could not model price signal properly, which ultimately was the conclusion by economics who rebuted Ehrlich.

Forrester also was key to the invention of radar, led the first national missile defense system in the 50s, invented bubble memory, helped start DEC computer, and demonstrated why massive public housing projects increase poverty.

