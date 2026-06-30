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Maharaja81's avatar
Maharaja81
19h

With all due respect: Bhopal is common knowledge to over one billion people. It's taught in school. It's not a subject only known by specialists.

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Alan Jones's avatar
Alan Jones
17h

A great article. This is the first time I have heard about the Taiwan aspect. Thanks for taking the time to explain it in terms than many people can understand.

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