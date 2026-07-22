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Lydia Sugarman's avatar
Lydia Sugarman
1dEdited

Never mind the onerous rules and abuses Chabad females must abide by all their lives. How is this Progress? What are you smoking?

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Naomi Alderman's avatar
Naomi Alderman
1d

I am specifically personally aware of people living in the Ultra Orthodox community who believe that a woman must get permission from the Rabbi to refuse sex.

That’s certainly one way to increase the birth rate.

Do we feel increasing the birth rate is so important that it’s worth, eg, putting your daughter in a position where she has to try desperately to figure out how to possibly convince the Rabbi that she should be allowed to refuse sex tonight?

The absolute rose-coloured exoticised ignorance of this article is really shocking.

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