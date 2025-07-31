In the next section of Chapter 3, Communities of Practice, Steward Brand writes about history’s great stewards of maintenance: blacksmiths. Stewart writes:

For millennia, it was the greatest show in town. The distant rhythmic clanging of metal on metal was an invitation to draw near. Up close, you saw magic. Hard metal was made soft and then hard again in a useful new shape through controlled violence—intense heat, hammer blows, sparks flying, and explosive quenching in water. It was like a reverse volcano that turned chaos into order and utility. All of it was in the charge of one man moving calmly from forge to anvil with white-hot metal, pounding it red, creating horseshoes, knives, hoes, nails, pots, hinges, and locks—and repairing them when they became worn or broken. Crafting metal was so essential that every town had to have at least one blacksmith, and many saw him as the very embodiment of virility. No wonder the commonest family name in some societies is Smith.

