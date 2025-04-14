Read the latest issue of Works in Progress here.

Events are one of the most important things we do at Works in Progress. We find them immensely valuable for meeting new authors, finding new ideas for articles, and getting suggestions on how to improve. Come along to meet the team, and chat to our authors and other readers. We'd love to see you at a Works in Progress event soon!

Sam is hosting a drinks meetup in Sydney on Tuesday 29 April: if you can make it, RSVP here.

Last year, we held events in London, Dublin, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Paris. This year, we're also planning events in Washington DC, Boston, Madrid, and New Delhi.

If you’d like us to invite you to events in your city, please give us your details here.

Works in Progress at the Stripe Press pop-up in Toronto, November 2024, feat. In Pursuit of Decent Coffee by Nick Whitaker

If you’re interested but your city isn’t on our list yet, please sign up anyway. If there’s enough enthusiasm, we might make an appearance. If you’re keen to co-host an event with us, or have an idea for an event we should run, please email me (Rachel) at redwards@stripe.com.

Share

A reminder that we’re holding Invisible College, a week-long residential seminar for people aged 18–22, in Cambridge, UK this summer. Last year, Stripe Press’s Tammy Winter said the attendees were some of the sharpest students she had ever met, and attendees said ‘what an amazing week this was’, and that it ‘added considerable human capital’. For more information and to apply, see here.

Hope to see you soon!