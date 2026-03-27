The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Samuel Roland's avatar
Samuel Roland
2d

I agree with the underlying premise here that the ease and relative comfort of driverless cars is likely to induce a substantially higher degree of demand for transportation, but this piece doesn’t deal with any of the potential ways that driverless technology could reduce the burden on road space per unit of time.

And in the case of driverless cars, it seems like there will be quite a few (e.g. instant communication between vehicles reducing the communication problem of gridlock,

faster average speeds, narrower lanes because of less need for room for human error, etc.)

The underlying premise of you piece is that (similar to the aquifer) space on roads is a scarce resource that has historically been unpriced because the allocative benefit of pricing (in many instances) is swamped by the transaction costs (or simply doesn’t exist because the road does not have more demand than capacity). But as more demand is unlocked and those limits are met, the allocative benefit grows, so we should price them now for political economy reasons.

Which, might be true? But the thing that needs to be accounted for is ~approximately~ demand on road space per unit of time, not demand for transportation generally, and under that framework, it’s not clear that this self-driving vehicles actually do increase demand. At a minimum, there’s substantial accounting for counterarguments here.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Eddie's avatar
Eddie
2dEdited

I like the story, but I'd be interested in actually calculating the tradeoff between slowing adoption vs preventing gridlock.

Globally, 1.2 million traffic deaths per year is a current, tangible problem that self driving cars can address. Omnigridlock is a theroetical future problem that they MIGHT cause.

If we look at the math: 1.2 million traffic deaths per year x 80% reduction via self-driving cars, then that would mean ~950k deaths annually prevented.

If a preemptive congestion tax delays mass adoption by just an average of 3 months, that equates to roughly 240,000 lives lost compared to the counterfactual of delaying taxes until congestion becomes a real problem.

Reply
Share
3 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Works in Progress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture