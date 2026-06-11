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Elan Moritz's avatar
Elan Moritz
1d

Great article, great achievements, amazing perseverance on part of the Squamish, the academics , inspiring 💯

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Matt Ball's avatar
Matt Ball
1d

There was, I think, a Planet Money podcast on this. Great stuff!

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