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The Observer's avatar
The Observer
2d

When I took a gen ed history course in Freshman year if undergrad, this topic was taught as the evil capitalists stealing commons from the commoners (enclosure acts). Afaict no mention of the downside of the open system was made, nor any mention of the benefits of consolidation and helped usher in the Industrial Revolution

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Sam Bowman's avatar
Sam Bowman
1d

Loved this piece.

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