The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kurt's avatar
Kurt
9h

I'm a little confused...Is this an essay speaking in favor of Communism and how to manage it? I'm asking because I've been living in "Communist" China for 15 years, mostly in the middle of the country, and it's fair to say that "no one" believes that stuff. Or, are we talking about societal reform in general, i.e., how to manage reform in normal functioning societies?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Seattle Ecomodernist Society's avatar
Seattle Ecomodernist Society
9h

marketization of institutions was introduced gradually in China, with demand and state capacity growing and learning step by step. this was studied by Ang Yuen Yuen and Wang Ying Yao. The Stalin style or professional state demonstrated complete capability to marketize and modernize.

Likely all or most state forms could function with the top level of generating priorities and nurturing the state capacity below needed for modernization. for example the NRC reform in America. Congress actually came together for a simple, cogent, high level direction to reverse suppression of fissionelectric power and orient to public energy and affordability needs. The bureaus below have remained submerged in significant liberal complexes that stopped the reform for now, counteracting the efforts of ARDP and NRIC. But one can imagine the American checks, balances and federal system as is having a relationship with agencies of defining requirements and objectives for the agencies, and the agencies sorting the detailed operation, providing meaningful performance metrics and recommendations for requirement change, that provide meaningful data for the upper political system to make informed decisions, resolve partisan conflict toward better understood operation and outcome.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Works in Progress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture