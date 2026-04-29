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Ira Bloomgarden's avatar
Ira Bloomgarden
15h

We had our first baby in 1970, the time of the transition. Lots of pediatricians were ambivalent about disposables and the Earth Movement made it tough on us Wannabee Enviormentalists. But Pampers made it possible for moms to work, at least part time, so they were a necessity for clumsy fingered dads. I don't think the rise of the Dual Income household would have been possible otherwise.

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Casilliac's avatar
Casilliac
15h

My wife and I really enjoyed this article!

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