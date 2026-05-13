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The Works in Progress Newsletter

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rahul razdan's avatar
rahul razdan
2d

Nice summary ! At some point, someone should write an article of the intertwining of Semiconductor manufacturing with Electronic Design Automation... which is the key enablement to use these technologies.

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Handle
2d

Truly excellent article, like one of John Y's at Asianometry. Eventually XUV runs out too, and my impression is that free-electron lasers will be needed to go even tighter. If XUV was a gamble, getting FEL to work economically at scale is like playing Powerball to win. Humanity has been very lucky so far in coming up with lots of similar big wins in innovation in this area just when they are needed.

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