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qbolec's avatar
qbolec
1d

How come we have low birthrate AND housing crisises at the same time?

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Kurt
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"Early American zoning is generally thought to have been motivated partly by racism, when suburban white Americans sought to exclude poorer non-white Americans from their neighborhoods by banning the only kinds of housing that non-white Americans could afford."

My only disagreement is in the "partly motivated by racism". If it was only part, it was by far and away the biggest part. Americans (I'm one) are remarkable in their ability to perform wildly complicated gymnastics to show they aren't racists by coming up with all manner of reasons for restrictive zoning. Sometimes it takes more than scratching beneath the surface, sometimes you have to dig a bit, but it's amazing how often it comes back to ways for keeping The Other™ out of the neighborhood. I worked in the field my entire career, and without question my time as a zoning administrator was the most educational for seeing through the goofiness of American housing issues.

Excellent article, brilliant in fact.

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