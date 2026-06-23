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Martha Dacombe's avatar
Martha Dacombe
3h

Great essay

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Pryipjn's avatar
Pryipjn
2h

Absolutely wonderful tool for anyone giving birth. Amazing technology developed by science and medicine. But "miraculous" is not accurate. No laws of physics or nature are broken or suspended. It's the body reacting to a chemical in a tested and predictable manner.

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