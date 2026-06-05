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Matt Ball
21h

This is what killed blogger Kevin Drum a few years ago, having had it for over a decade.

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halvorz
21h

I don’t see any evidence in this article that the Carvykti story is different from a bog standard fast follower development story

I’m sure it’s true that there are less regulatory hurdles to doing clinical trials in China but fast follower/me too tech dev is a thing in the US as well, and it has well known advantages in terms of speed of development! Keytruda began development after Opdivo, and was basically a dead project until Merck saw Bristol-Myers Squibbs’ Opdivo data, but they managed to get approval basically simultaneously w/ Opdivo. And in that case, as with many other “me-too” drugs, the me-too drug was significantly better. Funny that the loser in both cases was BMS...

What leads you to think that Chinese regulatory speedups were the key for Carvykti?

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