Luke Jones
The description of the Yarlung Tsangpo project as 'three times larger than Three Gorges' is conventional in a sense but also misleading. It's only 3x larger by power capacity, but it's vastly smaller by flow rate and reservoir size. The project neither intends, nor will be capable, of impounding significant quantities of water or significantly disrupting the flows on the lower Brahmaputra. It really isn't comparable with the Ethiopian GED or the Mekong damsf You gloss over this and I think it would be better to be clear.

The hydropower equation is — of course — flow x head, and nearly all the power in the project is coming from the incredibly large head (nearly 2.5km). It's a series of large sluices with four very long tunnels, in essence. The sluices are unremarkable except for their remoteness. It's the tunnels which are unprecedented in size. There's no need for a vast reservoir because the topography does all that work already.

There are a series of narratives around this project which are obviously politically motivated. Much of the anti-campaign has already switched to arguments about sediment loss which also seem pretty speculative. I think WIP should try to be clearer about the technical facts although it would mean giving up your clickbait headline!

Duarte
Very interesting article. I'd love to read a good piece on the economics of water desalinisation. I'm from Portugal where every summer there's talk of water scarcity, however, many argue it would be more cost efficient to transfer water from the north of the country to the south. I have my doubts given the abundance of solar energy and what has been achieved in places like Israel and the UAE.

