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Casilliac's avatar
Casilliac
3d

Super interesting point about marble, I did not know that.

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Ira Bloomgarden's avatar
Ira Bloomgarden
3d

A city reflects its origins. Washington is entirely artificial since the origin was simply a compromise location between the Tobacco- Slave Culture of the South and the Commercial Trade culture of the North. There is no City, no street life, no mingling cultures. Isolated pockets of urban life have emerged, like weeds through cracked marble, but most of it is in small toneyghettos. Nice Museums though, and a good Metro to get you out to where humans actually live.

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