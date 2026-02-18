The Works in Progress Newsletter

Alfred
5d

This must explain why German train station staff completely ignore anyone asking for help.

Ivan Pozgaj
5d

Hmmm. Its a complicated topic. I work for an american company in belgium. Protections are ok and as its chemical sector we are covered by the chemical union’s agreement. Still, if they fire me, i get 2 month notice for 3 years worked and then its off to unemployment bureau. No one in Europe wants US style. Its harsh and unfair. You talk about the need for companies to fix their mistakes. What u dont mention is that C-suite who make those mistakes get cushy severances and can cash in stock options. So in US they get off easy for making multi billion dollar mistakes but the average joe shouldnt get a severance. Diess was an example you used. That idiot was told (we supply automotive, so i know people in WV) multiple times that WV doesnt do software, shouldnt do software. He went for it because he didnt want to be in the hock to Amazon or Meta. What happened? Bugs you mentioned. HE screwed up the company, HE was the reason (with his executive team of course) why WV wanted to close 3 factories to cut costs. Guess what severance Diess got? Why wouldnt average joe or heinrich working in Wolfsburg get something too?

