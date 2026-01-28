The Works in Progress Newsletter

The Works in Progress Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Magoon's avatar
Michael Magoon
4d

Great article.

One additional point: subsidized water for agriculture encourages wasteful water usage and the cultivation of water-intensive crops in the very sector that uses the most water.

Reply
Share
Keith Wilkinson's avatar
Keith Wilkinson
4d

I'm having a hard time following your logic. Many of your facts are only superficially related, and some actually seem to work against your thesis.

Take San Francisco as an example. Their combined sewer/stormwater system was 100 years old and in serious danger of failure. A city simply cannot allow its sewer system to fail. While one can criticize the governance that allowed it to deteriorate, that is a separate issue from the necessary costs of fixing it. Regarding the Supreme Court case, San Francisco won because the EPA originally allowed a timeline for compliance but later demanded an immediate remedy that was not feasible.

Furthermore, comparing water bills to the cost of broad goods and food is illogical. Most water and wastewater assets (and the labor required to maintain them) are located within the city, whereas food and consumer products are produced elsewhere. Urban costs and wages are naturally higher, so water rates should be compared against other local costs, not global commodities.

Your other comparisons suffer from a similar lack of context. You note that cities spend more on water than police, implying this is negative, but is it? It’s an odd metric. Likening water regulation to nuclear energy is equally strange. Environmentalism and general "safetyism" have increased across all sectors; bringing up nuclear power seems intended only to elicit an emotional response rather than a logical connection.

You also claim EPA standards are not adjusted for population. This isn't accurate—monitoring requirements are adjusted for population served. Regardless, why would a safety standard be adjusted based on city size? Limiting growth to prevent system failure is not unreasonable. Take the Colorado River: population growth in Denver directly impacts water availability in Phoenix. Since resource use in one area affects another, what is the remedy if not federal intervention?

Even considering inflation, the fact that water bills have only doubled since the 1980s is actually quite reasonable. Being primarily depreciating assets and infrastructure its not clear how costs could hold or decrease. Maintenance costs rise with depreciation. How could a 100 year old reservoir become cheaper?

The need for national guidance on drinking water stems from the fact that watersheds are geographically vast, crossing city, state, and national boundaries. The Colorado River has seven states drawing from it. Negotiating disputes between states is explicitly a federal role.

Overall, while you might make a strong argument regarding specific instances of EPA overreach, you haven't made the case against water standards as a whole. Frankly, water in the USA is cheap. While we see waste and mismanagement in many government sectors, water management doesn't strike us as particularly egregious.

The costs of deregulated water are obvious. In many parts of the world, industries and citizens pay dearly for the lack of clean water. Even in the US, areas like California's Central Valley suffer from arsenic and contaminants. If you calculated the cost of lost production and health deterioration, the value of regulation becomes clear.

The market proves this: people routinely buy bottled water, often just repackaged municipal water with less oversight, at a 1000% markup. If anything that willingness to pay suggests we have set the price too low.

Reply
Share
5 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Works in Progress · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture