5h

I would also put in a plea for more direct ( A to B with out diversions to C through ...). My connection to the DC Metro takes several detours off of the obvious route - to a hospital, to a business, to a commercial area, all to minimise the walking distance for some at the expense of travel time for everyone. The end result is a trip time that is at least double what it should be and this drives me away and I assume it impacts others in the same way.

Sure.

But it depends on so much more than the route.

Most urban standard bus trips are not that long in duration (from getting on the bus to getting off the bus). Most of the time of the trip is getting to the bus stop, waiting for the bus, and getting from the the bus stop at the other end to the actual destination. More distance between stops so the bus can average 10mph instead of 8? Wouldn't hurt. But it's not the topmost of issues.

For example, if I have to walk three blocks instead of two to get to the bus stop it's no big deal (of course in a few years I might not say that, but...). But if I have to wait for twenty-five minutes in the middle of the day ... that's a big deal. If the journey from my stop to my destination is three blocks instead of two that's fine. But if that journey involves crossing two six lane stroads where it is clear that pedestrians are a dangerous enemy who is not welcome with everything optimized for the comfort of vehicles, that's a problem.

If, during the main part of the day one needs to think of bus schedules for intraurban buses, that is A FAILURE. And it's not going to be cured by making stops a little further apart.

